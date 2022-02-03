 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATERLOO-Kenneth P. “Ken” Wernimont, 81, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital. Rosary 4pm, Friday, February 4, with visitation to follow till 7pm, both at Locke at Tower Park; Memorial Mass 10:30am, Saturday, February 5, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery; Memorials to Heifer International, Habitat for Humanity, or Northeast Iowa Food Bank; Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more.

