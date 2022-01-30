May 1, 1940-January 22, 2022

WATERLOO-Kenneth P. “Ken” Wernimont, 81, of Waterloo, died suddenly from COVID-19 complications on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born May 1, 1940, on the family farm in Breda, IA, son of Raymond and Katherine Rowe Wernimont. Ken graduated from St. Bernard’s Catholic High School in 1958, attended the University of Denver in Denver, CO, before transferring to the University of Northern Iowa where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in English & Education in 1963. He then obtained his master’s degree in Social Work from the University of Iowa in 1968.

Ken married Kathleen A. Monahan on September 9, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Carroll, IA. Kenneth adored his “lucky star”, Kathleen, and together they built the full life they imagined when they were young and first dating.

In 1969, he began practicing family therapy at Northeastern Psychiatric Clinic and never looked back. He was always excited to go into the office and make a meaningful connection with his clients. Ken had a gift for listening and connecting, but more than that he was adept at responding in a way that resonated. He loved building and nurturing both his personal and professional relationships. Ken dedicated 53 years of his life building connections with his clients as a family and marriage counselor.

Kenneth was the embodiment of the Renaissance man, passionate about many things; art, entertaining, family, friends, faith, gardening, music, reading, relationships, and traveling the world. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Waterloo and a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. Ken was also a member of the Iowa and the National Social Work Associations. He served on the board of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony where he was president in the early 1980s.

Passion for Ken meant meticulously researching and understanding his interests. He was never shy in sharing his knowledge about his passions; from obscure world history to his Michelin-quality cooking techniques, he wanted to share his knowledge, make connections, and better anyone who would listen. When he and Kathleen would plan a trip, he would seek out all the information he could to uncover the hidden treasures of their destination—be it art museums, churches, historical sites, or local markets. When planning a party for friends or family, he would carefully plan the menu, practice preparing it until he was satisfied it was up to his high standards and then enjoy the pleasure of his guests. Kenneth’s garden was a source of joy to him throughout the years and although he was never completely satisfied with it, he was always working to achieve his vision.

One of his favorite ways to connect with his friends and family was to write letters to them. He loved communicating with people this way, as he was extremely proud of his handwriting. Like all his other passions, he was meticulous and intentional in each stroke of his pen; his care and passion for everything that he did was obvious in the way that he hand wrote all his letters.

Kenneth did not believe in having regrets in life, though if he were to have one, it would be that there wasn’t enough time. It is his family’s regret as well. We love you.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, Waterloo; daughter, Erin (Doug) Sparks, Waterloo; son, Peter (Arash) Wernimont, Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Daniel Sparks, Naples, Italy, Katherine Sparks, Philadelphia, PA, and Ashley Wernimont, Ames; seven siblings, Mary Kay (Harry) Uhlenkamp, Breda, Joan (Greg) Fritz, Missoula, MT, Marlys (Richard) Steinke, Kansas City, MO, Melvin (Anne) Wernimont, Greenwood Village, CO, Diane (Ron) McIntosh, Henderson, NV, Dot (Rick) Langholdt, Iowa City, and Carol (Jerry) Mennenga, Iowa City; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved cat, Edward.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Janet Fee; and two brothers, Pat and Lyle Wernimont.

There will be a memorial mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 5 at St. Edward Catholic Church with inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 4 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, with a 4:00 p.m. rosary. The family requests all attendees wear a mask for safety. Memorials may be directed to Heifer International, Habitat for Humanity, or the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146.