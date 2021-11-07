Kenneth P. Beelner

July 2, 1936–October 28, 2021

Ken Beelner, 85, passed away peacefully at his home October 28, 2021.

Ken graduated from Our Lady of Victoria Academy in 1954. Ken moved to West Palm Beach, Florida in 1958. He was a member of the teamsters and drove a grip bus during the filming of the movie PT109 and Operation Petticoat in the keys. He was employed by Central Truck Lines for several years and then became employed by Arnold and Watts in 1965 and retired from State Farm Insurance as an attorney negotiator in 1983. Ken then went to work for law firms Slawson & Burman and Farish, Farish and Romani.

Ken loved skiing. He traveled the world and made numerous trips out west to the mountains of Colorado, Utah and California. He also loved the game of tennis and played until his late 70’s. Ken was a member of the Eagles FOE 4219 and the Moose Lodge 994.

Ken is survived by son, Kenneth M. Beelner and daughter, Kristine Powell (Scott), and three grandchildren, Hannah Wheeler (Corey), Kendall Berry and James Berry and nieces, Carmen Davenport (Rich) from West Des Moines, Denise George (Kent) from Waterloo and nephew, Andrew Schreiber (Jennifer) from Cedar Falls, Iowa.

He was predeceased by his parents Matthias Beelner and Agnes Schmitz Beelner, brother, Father Matthew Beelner, sister, Mary Schreiber (Paul) all from Iowa and nephew, Paul Schreiber Jr.