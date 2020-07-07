Kenneth Miller
(1931 - 2020)
Kenneth Miller, 88, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on July 5, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Kenny was born on December 8, 1931, in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of Clifford and Lois (Rounds) Miller. He was raised on farms and attended country schools, and graduating from Aledo High School, in 1949. He attended Western Illinois University in Macomb from 1949-1951. Kenny enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War and served from 1952-1954. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Fern Stone, on December 18, 1954 in Aledo, Illinois. Kenny continued with his education at the University of Illinois, graduating in 1955.
Ken and Fern relocated to Waverly in 1955 when he started his career as a salesman for Agrico Fertilizer. He worked for Prudential Insurance Company from 1960-1975. In 1975, he became the owner of his own insurance agency, Ken Miller Insurance Agency, retiring in 1997. Kenny was a member of the AmVets, American Legion, VFW and the Waverly Country Club. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards, piloting his Cessna airplane, golf, travel, and most of all, visiting with friends and family In his later years, meeting at HyVee for coffee with his buddies was an important part of his day.
Ken is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Dave) Lahr of Waverly; a son, Monte (Trish) Miller of Edwardsville, Illinois and a daughter, Shelley (Derek Fiore) Miller of Aurora, Colorado. There are six grandchildren, Justin (Cara) Miller, Lisa (Rob) Ham, Jenae (Travis) Waters, Laura (Ryan) Negen, Dillon Fiore and Katelyn Fiore. He also has three step-grandchildren, Nate (Linda) Lahr, Elizabeth (Chad) Smith, and Stacy Lahr. There are ten great grandchildren, Camden, Sawyer, and Easton Miller, Norah and Alexandra Ham, Carter and Avery Negen, and Gentry, Callen, and Weston Waters. In addition, he has eight step-great grandchildren, Jake, Brandon, Zachary, and Amanda Lahr, Gracie and Gage Smith, Jesse Friest, and Luna Lahr. Ken is survived by a brother, Lytle Miller of Jackson, Michigan. Ken was preceded in death by his wife Fern Miller (2007), his parents, and two brothers, Dale Miller and Glen Miller.
Visitation with proper social distancing and precautions will be held on Thursday, 7-9-20, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, and again Friday, 7-10-20, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, 7-10-20. Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Following the graveside service, all friends and family are invited to return to the WAVP for a box lunch gathering in a celebration of Kenny's life.
In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be directed to the Waverly Area Veterans Post, Cedar Valley Hospice, Trinity United Methodist Church or to the Iowa Foundation for the Blind. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Home Instead, Cedar Valley Hospice, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Home, and Waverly Health Center for helping with dad's care. Also, we are so thankful for his many friends, who were such wonderful support throughout the years.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187.
