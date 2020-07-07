× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Miller

(1931 - 2020)

Kenneth Miller, 88, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on July 5, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Kenny was born on December 8, 1931, in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of Clifford and Lois (Rounds) Miller. He was raised on farms and attended country schools, and graduating from Aledo High School, in 1949. He attended Western Illinois University in Macomb from 1949-1951. Kenny enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War and served from 1952-1954. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Fern Stone, on December 18, 1954 in Aledo, Illinois. Kenny continued with his education at the University of Illinois, graduating in 1955.

Ken and Fern relocated to Waverly in 1955 when he started his career as a salesman for Agrico Fertilizer. He worked for Prudential Insurance Company from 1960-1975. In 1975, he became the owner of his own insurance agency, Ken Miller Insurance Agency, retiring in 1997. Kenny was a member of the AmVets, American Legion, VFW and the Waverly Country Club. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards, piloting his Cessna airplane, golf, travel, and most of all, visiting with friends and family In his later years, meeting at HyVee for coffee with his buddies was an important part of his day.