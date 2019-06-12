(1936-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Kenneth M. "Ken" Limberg, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, June 9, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home of heart failure.
He was born May 18, 1936, in Woden, son of Conrad and Marie Meyer Limberg. He married Beverly K. Haack on Aug. 30, 1962, in Titonka; she preceded him in death Feb. 4, 2010.
Ken was a 1954 graduate of Woden High School. He worked as a buyer for John Morrell Co. for 15 years, retiring in 2000. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958-61.
He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he was very active. He volunteered at the Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels and at his church.
Survived by: a son, David (Kristy) Limberg of Shakopee, Minn.; a daughter, Charlene (Charles) Sliger of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, RaeLynn (Alex) Lamminen and Jacob Limberg, both of Shakopee, Brandon Sliger of Pauls Valley, Okla., Alicia (Shannon) Pharaoh of Duncan, Okla., Jesse Sliger of Lindsay, Okla., and Ethan and Grace Sliger of Waterloo; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Doris Leuwerke of Britt and Mavis Weaver of Paullina; and a brother, Art Limberg of Decorah.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and a brother, Don Limberg.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. Family will receive friends for an hour before the service at the church. Private family inurnment will be in the Woden Christian Reformed Church Cemetery. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice Home, 2101 Kimball Ave. No. 401, Waterloo 50702.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
