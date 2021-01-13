February 21, 1932-January 10, 2021

Kenneth Leo Fischels, 88, died Sunday, January 10, at the Western Home Cottages.

He was born February 21, 1932, in Gilbertville, the son of Nicholas and Barbara Bovy Fischels. He married Wilma Weber on April 23, 1952, in Raymond.

Kenny farmed on his family farm for over 45 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Catholic Order of Foresters. Kenny was known as a very kind man, who shared that kindness with all, but especially with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. He will be missed and long remembered.

Survivors include his wife, Wilma of Jesup; his children, Russell (Marlys) Fischels of Independence, Ruth (Bob) Schmitz of Jesup, Rhonda (Marty) Fischels-Bahl of Baltimore, MD, Robert (Kathy) Fischels of Dysart, and Janet (Tim) Wensman of St. Cloud, MN; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his son, James Fischels; his siblings, Joe (Florence) Fischels, Leo (Eulila) Fischels, Bill (Lorraine) Fischels, Ray (Winifred) Fischels, Roman (Bernadette) Fischels, Nick (Dorothy) Fischels, and Rosella “Sally” (John) Schmit.