February 21, 1932-January 10, 2021
Kenneth Leo Fischels, 88, died Sunday, January 10, at the Western Home Cottages.
He was born February 21, 1932, in Gilbertville, the son of Nicholas and Barbara Bovy Fischels. He married Wilma Weber on April 23, 1952, in Raymond.
Kenny farmed on his family farm for over 45 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Catholic Order of Foresters. Kenny was known as a very kind man, who shared that kindness with all, but especially with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. He will be missed and long remembered.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma of Jesup; his children, Russell (Marlys) Fischels of Independence, Ruth (Bob) Schmitz of Jesup, Rhonda (Marty) Fischels-Bahl of Baltimore, MD, Robert (Kathy) Fischels of Dysart, and Janet (Tim) Wensman of St. Cloud, MN; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his son, James Fischels; his siblings, Joe (Florence) Fischels, Leo (Eulila) Fischels, Bill (Lorraine) Fischels, Ray (Winifred) Fischels, Roman (Bernadette) Fischels, Nick (Dorothy) Fischels, and Rosella “Sally” (John) Schmit.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 15, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, January 14, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, where there will be a 3 p.m. Catholic Order of Foresters rosary. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church. Request anyone attending the visitation and mass to wear a face covering and observe social distancing. The funeral mass will be live streamed on the Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Facebook page.
Memorials: may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the Bosco System.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
