CEDAR FALLS-Kenneth Lee Kampman, 79, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Deery Suites at Western Home Communities. He was born November 12, 1942, in rural Allison, son of Chris and Irene (Christopherson) Kampman. Ken graduated from Allison-Bristow High School with the Class of 1960. He married Nancy Fuller on September 8, 1961, and they had two daughters together. She preceded him in death in 1985. He married Nancy Jo Fowler on September 9, 2008, in Las Vegas and she brought a son and four more daughters to their blended family. Ken farmed with his father until 1975 when he became a General Contractor owning and operating Ken Kampman Construction. He put his construction skills to work for the Lord overseeing many projects at Hagerman Baptist Church through the years.