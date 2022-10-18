Kenneth Lee Kampman
November 12, 1942-October 16, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Kenneth Lee Kampman, 79, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Deery Suites at Western Home Communities. He was born November 12, 1942, in rural Allison, son of Chris and Irene (Christopherson) Kampman. Ken graduated from Allison-Bristow High School with the Class of 1960. He married Nancy Fuller on September 8, 1961, and they had two daughters together. She preceded him in death in 1985. He married Nancy Jo Fowler on September 9, 2008, in Las Vegas and she brought a son and four more daughters to their blended family. Ken farmed with his father until 1975 when he became a General Contractor owning and operating Ken Kampman Construction. He put his construction skills to work for the Lord overseeing many projects at Hagerman Baptist Church through the years.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Nancy; great-grandsons, Titus and Cubb Jones; brother, Vernon (Alma) Kampman; and brother-in-law, Lyle Fowler. He is survived by Nancy; daughters, Carlene (Kendil) Danielsen and Marlene Kampman both of Cedar Falls; stepson, Brian (Jenny) Blackmer of Blue Springs, MO; stepdaughters: Tina (Lenny) Willison of Waterloo, Amy (Matt) Barry of Coralville, Allison (Nate) Neuman of Mebane, NC and Emily (Jon) White of Cedar Falls; 18 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Ken's Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Hagerman Baptist Church of Waterloo with Visitation the evening prior from 4 – 7:00 pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Private Family burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Hagerman Baptist Church, Western Home Foundation or UnityPoint Hospice and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.