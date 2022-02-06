Kenneth Lee Bridges

Kenneth was born in Marshalltown, IA to the late Floyd Franklin Bridges and Beatrice Andrea (Pipher) Bridges. He grew up with three brothers and a sister in Plainfield, IA. He completed all of his education in the state of Iowa, including the University of Northern Iowa, where he met his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Ann (Lang) Bridges. He was also an alumnus of the University of Iowa, receiving his Ph.D. in Chemistry in 1972. He moved his family to Lafayette, LA to teach chemistry at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in 1973. After several years teaching, Kenneth transitioned to the oilfield, working for various companies in Lafayette, Houston and Tulsa and visiting oilfields over the whole world before settling again in Acadiana. In his later years, he was able to indulge his love and passion for horses, raising Arabian horses and competing in endurance racing.