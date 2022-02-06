May 12, 1938-January 24, 2022
BREAUX BRIDGE-Kenneth Lee Bridges, 83, of Breaux Bridge, LA, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Lafayette, in the Assembly Hall (live stream at https://www.fbclaf.org/live/).
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church. His family will be present to welcome loved ones.
Kenneth was born in Marshalltown, IA to the late Floyd Franklin Bridges and Beatrice Andrea (Pipher) Bridges. He grew up with three brothers and a sister in Plainfield, IA. He completed all of his education in the state of Iowa, including the University of Northern Iowa, where he met his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Ann (Lang) Bridges. He was also an alumnus of the University of Iowa, receiving his Ph.D. in Chemistry in 1972. He moved his family to Lafayette, LA to teach chemistry at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in 1973. After several years teaching, Kenneth transitioned to the oilfield, working for various companies in Lafayette, Houston and Tulsa and visiting oilfields over the whole world before settling again in Acadiana. In his later years, he was able to indulge his love and passion for horses, raising Arabian horses and competing in endurance racing.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Bridges; his three sons, Eric W.(Cindy) Bridges, Stuart A. (Jennifer)Bridges and Andrew M. (Monique) Bridges; his six grandchildren, Ashley Bridges Howell, Amanda Bridges Harper, William Lee Bridges, Jessica Marie Bridges, Kristen Dawn Bridges and Aaron Mears; his four great-grandchildren, Olive Ellis Harper, Alice Reese Harper, Luke Michael Treadway and Reese Mears; his three brothers, Roger(Karen) Bridges, Wayne (Barbara) Bridges, Darrel (Esther) Bridges; his sister, Bonnie Stewart and sister-in-law Mary Lang (Dan) Janssen; and his 14 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Beatrice (Pipher) Bridges; his brother-in-law, Steve Stewart.
Please send memorial donations to First Baptist Church – Music Ministry, Lafayette, LA.
Cypress Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 West Lafayette St., Maurice, LA. 70555, (337) 740-3123, is in charge of Cremation arrangements.
