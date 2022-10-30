October 24, 2022

Kenneth L. Vanous, 80, passed away peacefully at the VA Medical Center, Durham, NC on October 24, 2022. He was the son of the late Ernest L. Vanous and Cathryn Collins Vanous. He was a 1960 West High graduate. He graduated from Duke University, Durham, NC, in the Physician’s Assistant Program. He worked as a PA, then at Dupont Corporation, and retired from the VA Medical Center, Lake City, FL. He was a Veteran of the Viet Nam Conflict

Ken enjoyed golfing, fishing and loved animals, he was particularly fond of dogs.

Ken is survived by his spouse, Pat; two sons, Michael (Susan) of St. Louis, MO, Brendan (Cindy) of Seattle, WA; step-daughter, Alisa Hall (Marcus) of Costa Rico; his brother, Steve (Eleanor) of Cedar Falls, IA. and five grandchildren. He was proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

Memorial Services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Raleigh, NC on Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 11401 Leesville Rd., Raleigh, NC 27613.