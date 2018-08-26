(1930-2018)
DUNKERTON – Kenneth L. Rigdon, 87, of Dunkerton, died Thursday, Aug. 23, at Deery Suites-Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls, of complications of diabetes.
He was born Dec. 7, 1930, in Black Hawk County, son of Lee Roland Rigdon and Leone Hyacinth (Holdiman) Rigdon. He graduated from Dunkerton High School and entered the U.S. Navy where he became an airplane mechanic. On April 17, 1955, Kenneth married Kathleen Janet Johnson at Saetersdal Lutheran Church, Harmony, Minn.
He was a farmer all his life. He was involved in the Black Hawk County Farm Bureau, of which he was a past president and had served on several local, state and national committees. He was a member of Dunkerton Co-op and served on the board of directors for 24 years, 15 as president; a member of the Black Hawk County Pork Producers and Cattleman’s Association; the Waterloo Two Cylinder Club and St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bennington Township, Waterloo.
Survivors: a daughter, Rhonda Webber of Eldridge; two sons, Randall (Barbara) Rigdon and Scott (Suzanne) Rigdon of Dunkerton; 10 grandchildren, Becky (Clint) Senteney, Jaime Eldridge (Matt Ade), Benjamin Eldridge, Megan Eldridge, Amanda (Andrew) Everts, Holly (Matthew) Knudsen, Amber (Zachary) Heideman, Dylan Rigdon, Monica (Tony) Endres, and Jennifer (Shawn) Metz; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marian (Glen) Ponder of Newton; five sisters-in-law, Cheryl Rigdon of Shady Side, Md., Carol Rigdon of Dunkerton, Elaine Moser of Lime Springs, LaVonne (Stan) Biel of Durand, Wis., and Beverly (Bob) Warnke of Chisago City, Minn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a great-granddaughter, Aurora Jean Everts; a son-in-law, Mike Webber; two brothers, Roland Rigdon and Robert Rigdon; and a brother-in-law, William Moser.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4110 E. Mount Vernon Road, Waterloo, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton. Military rites will be conducted by Peter Kress American Legion Post 636 of Dunkerton. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at White Funeral Home, 1315 Main St., Jesup, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to the family to be distributed to various charities and organizations.
Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.
Ken and Kathy enjoyed traveling with family and close friends and special trips to Michigan. Ken talked to Art Kass on the phone nearly every night, reminiscing about days gone by. Ken enjoyed his nightly roadside deer count by driving around the mile to see how many deer he could spot.
