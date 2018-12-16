(1936-2018)
DENVER — Kenneth LeRoy Niedert, 82, of Denver, died Thursday, Dec. 13, at home.
He was born July 9, 1936, in Fairbank, son of Harvey and Edna Mae (Kerns) Niedert. He graduated from Oran High School in 1954. Ken married Donna Erhardt on Aug. 12, 1956. Ken drove semi in the area for many years. Prior to his retirement in 1995, he had worked the last 15 years with Crouse-Cartage Co.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Kevin (Judy) Niedert of Tripoli; and two grandsons, Kendall and Keith Niedert.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Evonda Niebuhr.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Denver with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Denver. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, and also for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to the family for a later designation.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com
Ken enjoyed fishing, hunting, and farming. Ken will be remembered as always making sure he drove a clean car.
