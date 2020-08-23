Kenneth L. McAhren

He worked at John Deere starting in 1944 and retired in 1982 as a trucker. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 17. He was a military policeman in the Army during WWII and earned a victory medal for army of occupation in Germany. Kenneth enjoyed gardening and was also a farmer and grew sweet corn during the summer and grew other various vegetables. Sometimes he would set up a stand and sell his produce. He enjoyed talking and had the gift of gab. Kenneth was nicknamed ‘Dynamite' from his coworkers at John Deere. He was known to be a giver and was always there for family to help when needed.