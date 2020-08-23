(1927-2020)
Kenneth L. McAhren, 93 of Waterloo, Iowa, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at NorthCrest Specialty Care. Kenneth was born June 6, 1927 in Indiana, the son of Elmer and Effie (McNew) McAhren.
He worked at John Deere starting in 1944 and retired in 1982 as a trucker. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 17. He was a military policeman in the Army during WWII and earned a victory medal for army of occupation in Germany. Kenneth enjoyed gardening and was also a farmer and grew sweet corn during the summer and grew other various vegetables. Sometimes he would set up a stand and sell his produce. He enjoyed talking and had the gift of gab. Kenneth was nicknamed ‘Dynamite' from his coworkers at John Deere. He was known to be a giver and was always there for family to help when needed.
Kenneth is survived by a daughter, Linda Lancaster; a long-time companion, Shirley Kolash, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers; Donald, Wayne, Glen, Arnold, Robert, Lawrence, and Herbert; and two sisters, Thelma and Lavonne.
A service is scheduled for Wednesday, August 26th at 10:30, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Parrott and Wood is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.