Kenneth L. “Ken” Van Lengen

(1956-2020)
PARKERSBURG -- Kenneth “Ken” Lee Van Lengen, 63, of Parkersburg, died at home Tuesday, Jan. 14, of natural causes.
He was born Sept. 8, 1956, in Cedar Falls, the son of Orval Kenneth and JoAnn Berniece (Van Deest) Van Lengen. He married Barb Williams, and they later divorced. In 1991, Ken moved to Parkersburg and also married Beth Steffensen. The couple were later divorced.
Ken graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1974. He worked at Viking Pump from 1979 until the time of his death.
Ken actively attended church and was a member of the Aplington-Parkersburg Booster Club, where he also served as a past president.
Survived by: a daughter, Jennifer (Chase) Panosh of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Max Panosh, Delainey Markt and Paisley Shuey; his mother, JoAnn Van Lengen of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Vonice (Tom) Hoffman of Jesup and Sonja (Tim “Bo”) Bodine of Waverly; a brother, Darrell (Timi) Van Lengen of Olathe, Ka.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceded in death by: his son, Trenton Lee Van Lengen; his father; and a sister, Diane Van Lengen.
Services: will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. A public Celebration of Life service will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Parkersburg Civic Center, 502 Third St.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Ken was a great outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt. He also enjoyed motorcycle riding. Ken had a dry sense of humor, was a friend to everyone he met and was always there to help others. That was evident after the Parkersburg tornado. Ken loved his grandchildren and never missed their events.
