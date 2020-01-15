Kenneth L. “Ken” Van Lengen

(1956-2020)

PARKERSBURG -- Kenneth “Ken” Lee Van Lengen, 63, of Parkersburg, died at home Tuesday, Jan. 14, of natural causes.

He was born Sept. 8, 1956, in Cedar Falls, the son of Orval Kenneth and JoAnn Berniece (Van Deest) Van Lengen. He married Barb Williams, and they later divorced. In 1991, Ken moved to Parkersburg and also married Beth Steffensen. The couple were later divorced.

Ken graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1974. He worked at Viking Pump from 1979 until the time of his death.

Ken actively attended church and was a member of the Aplington-Parkersburg Booster Club, where he also served as a past president.

Survived by: a daughter, Jennifer (Chase) Panosh of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Max Panosh, Delainey Markt and Paisley Shuey; his mother, JoAnn Van Lengen of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Vonice (Tom) Hoffman of Jesup and Sonja (Tim “Bo”) Bodine of Waverly; a brother, Darrell (Timi) Van Lengen of Olathe, Ka.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceded in death by: his son, Trenton Lee Van Lengen; his father; and a sister, Diane Van Lengen.