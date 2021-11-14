September 9, 1929-November 8, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Kenneth L. Hoer, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, November 8, 2021, at Bickford Cottage. He was born September 9, 1929 in Laddonia, MO, the son of Leo R. and Leona (Lueking) Hoer. Ken married Jean Shaw on September 8, 1956 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg, MO. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and earned his B.S. in mechanical engineering from the Univ. of Missouri. Ken was an engineer for John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works and Product Engineering Center for many years, retiring in 1984. He then worked as project manager at Wayne Engineering and then Diedrichs & Associates Inc., both in Cedar Falls. Ken was a longtime member of the St. Patrick Choir, Toastmasters and SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers).

He is survived by his wife, Jean Hoer, of Cedar Falls; his children, Linda (Terry) Sward of Kansas City, MO, David Hoer of West Palm Beach, FL, Melanie (Michael) McMorrow of Seattle, WA, Judy (Rick) Rector of Ft. Worth, TX, Karen (Jeff) Messmer of West Des Moines, IA, Dennis (Neha) Hoer of Orinda, CA and Brian (Ayjey) Hoer of Peoria, AZ; 16 grandchildren, Josiah (Alex) Sward & Alyssa Sward, Dillon Martin, Daniel & Donovan McMorrow, Rachel, Abigail & Madeline Rector, Hannah, Diya & Arjun Hoer, Nik Larson, Brianna & Amber Hoer, and Rocko and Oonagh Odom; two great grandchildren, Caspian McNutt & Madison Martin, and two brothers, Paul Hoer of Laddonia, MO and Ralph Hoer of Innsbrook, MO.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert & Edward Hoer

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be 4-6:00 p.m. Thursday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church, UnityPoint Hospice or charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com