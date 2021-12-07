December 4, 2021

ACKLEY-Kenneth “Kenny” Milton Thompson, 99, of Ackley, Iowa passed away peacefully on December 4, 2021 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Ackley United Methodist Church with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.

Kenny was born and raised on the Cole farm near Faulkner. After graduating from Geneva High School, Kenny married the love of his life, Dorothy Mae Coordes, and together they raised a family. Kenny proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and returned to the Ackley area to farm. A man of deep faith, Kenny attended Wellsburg St. Peter’s and Ackley United Methodist Church. Kenny and Dorothy enjoyed spending winters together in Mesa, Arizona.

Kenny is survived by his loving family, brother Ole (Brynn) Thompson, daughter, Patricia Kurth, three sons, Duane (Jewel) Thompson, Gary Thompson, and Royce Thompson, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy, one sister and three brothers.

Kenny will be fondly remembered as generous in all ways and as a man deeply devoted to his faith and family.