September 25, 1944-September 25, 2019

Kenneth Kennedy Porter was born in Clarinda, Iowa September 25, 1944; died in Alta, California September 25, 2019. Kenny was born into the loving family of James and Grayce Porter, growing up with nine incredible siblings.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Melinda; two sons, Darren and Royce and two grandchildren, Brody James and Georgia Rose.

The seeds of his kind and generous nature were sown in his childhood. Kenny adventured to California where Kenny and Brother Bob became friends. Kenny served as an US Army Military Policeman in Germany from 9/07/1965 thru 8/22/1967.

He returned to California and then ventured to Northern California. Kenny enrolled in college, continued his growth and spread his special kindness.

Kenny and Melinda met September 25, 1972 under a full moon in Chico, California. It was love at first sight. Kenny Porter was a good man. Kenny and Melinda built a wonderful life and family. Kenny hired on and retired from PG&E after 35 years. Kenny enjoyed every moment of his employment. Kenny liked people!

Keep his love in your hearts and join us for a Celebration of Life as we gather on September 3, 2021, 2:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m. at the Pump Haus, 311 Main Street, Cedar Falls, Iowa.