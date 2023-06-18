Kenneth “Ken” Rottinghaus died on June 11, 2023, at Harmony in Waterloo, at the age of 74. He was born August 9, 1948, in Waterloo, the son of Roderick and Bernice (Bloes) Rottinghaus. Ken graduated from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville. He received a Bachelor’s degree from Columbia College in Missouri. Ken served in the U.S. Army, with 20 years of service. He retired with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3. After leaving the military, Ken drove for MET driving a city bus. He married Marcia Bross Daniels in 2005. Ken enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Marcia, playing cards and was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Denver Broncos.