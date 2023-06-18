August 9, 1948-June 11, 2023
Kenneth “Ken” Rottinghaus died on June 11, 2023, at Harmony in Waterloo, at the age of 74. He was born August 9, 1948, in Waterloo, the son of Roderick and Bernice (Bloes) Rottinghaus. Ken graduated from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville. He received a Bachelor’s degree from Columbia College in Missouri. Ken served in the U.S. Army, with 20 years of service. He retired with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3. After leaving the military, Ken drove for MET driving a city bus. He married Marcia Bross Daniels in 2005. Ken enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Marcia, playing cards and was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Denver Broncos.
Ken is survived by his wife Marcia (Daniels); mother, Bernice Even; brother, Donald “Fuzzy” Rottinghaus; half-brothers, Bob (Cathy), Bill (Laurie), Paul (Cindy), Danny (Maureen) and Randy (Heather) Even; half-sisters, Judy Clayton, Peggy Even, daughter, Ann Rottinghaus; sons, Brian and Roderick Rottinghaus and step-children, Rita Heideman, Mark and Kendall Daniels. He was preceded in death by his father; two half-sisters, Nancy and Pat and his first wife, Abbie.
Memorials may be directed to Marcia Rottinghaus.
Visitation: Monday, June 19, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.
Celebration of Life: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, with Honor Guard at 12:00 pm, 706 Colleen Ave., Evansdale.
Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwoodsfh.com
