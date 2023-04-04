February 27, 1947-March 30, 2023

Kenneth “Ken” John Leiss was born on February 27, 1947, in Boone, Iowa, to his parents John and Wilma (McConkey) Leiss. As the child of a military parent, Ken grew up in many different parts of the world. At the age of 11, he was raised at the Annie Wittenmyer Home in Davenport. After Ken graduated high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, honorably serving his country in the Vietnam War, as a helicopter gunner. He was awarded several medals, including 2 purple hearts.

After his discharge from the military, Ken worked several jobs before beginning his career as an over-the-road truck driver. In his later years, he worked as a clerk for the US Postal Service, in which he retired from.

On September 26, 1980, Ken was united in marriage to Vicki Wagner, in Oelwein, Iowa. The couple were overjoyed to welcome four children into their family.

Ken is survived by his wife Vicki of Waterloo; children Abbie (Scott) Morley, Jen (Steve) Davis of Cedar Falls, Liz Leiss, and KJ Leiss, both of Waterloo; grandchildren Ashlyn & Calysta Davis, Keadyn Leiss-Demus and Natalee Watson; brother John (Marie) Leiss of Hawthorne, CA and sister Leila (Chuck) Hennessey of Cedar Rapids. He rejoins in Heaven his parents; daughter Lindsey Leiss.

Ken passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 30 at UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 5th from 5:00-7:00 PM at Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 6th at 2:00 PM at Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park. Military honors will be performed following the funeral service at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately by the family. Memorials may to the family. For messages of condolence, please visit www.lockefuneralservices.com.