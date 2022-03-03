March 21, 1938-February 8, 2022

GRUNDY CENTER-Kenneth “Ken” Earl Showers, 83, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in the comfort of his own home.

Following Ken's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no public services held at this time. The family is planning a celebration of life held at a later date. Ken will be laid to rest in Aurora, Iowa Memorial contributions may be directed in Ken's name to his family which will be later designated elsewhere.

Kenneth Earl Showers was born on March 21st, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa. He was raised by his mother, Alice Iola Crow. He was raised and educated in the Waterloo school district, where he attended and graduated from Waterloo East High School. He worked in his home community as a plumber for a few different local companies in the Waterloo area. On July 22, 2000, Ken was united in marriage to Carol L. Christensen in Waterloo, Iowa. Ken loved collecting classic cars, riding motorcycles, and working on his vehicles. He loved to tell stories about his various adventures with the classic cars and motorcycles. Ken and his wife, Carol Showers- Christensen loved to go out to dinner and dancing in their younger years. As they aged, he cared for her until was physically unable.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Carol L. Showers-Christensen of North Liberty, IA ; his 5th wife Joyce Sue Potter of Waterloo, IA; sister Nancy L. (Orville) McRobie; daughters Anna Marie Beeh and Tamara Tomkins; 5 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Steven (DeAnn) McRobie, Pamela (John) Holscher, Michael (Becky) McRobie, Kathleen (Duane) Bishop, Ronald (Jodie) Watson, Debra Watson (Dana) Grannos, Francine Watson; and brother-in-law Norman Watson. Ken is preceded in death by his parents George C. and Alice Showers; and sister Winetta Watson.