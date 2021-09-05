TRAER-Kenneth “Ken” Dale Adolphs was born on October 26, 1949, in Waverly, the son of Bennie and Margaret (Ridder) Adolphs. Ken graduated from New Hartford High School in 1967. He then attended UNI for 2 years before enlisting in the United States Air Force. Ken served his country from 1970 to 1974 and was a Morse System Operator with Security Services in England. On October 18, 1975, Ken was united in marriage to Carolyn Dostal. He worked for Gene Bond Plumbing in Cedar Falls, Swiss Valley Farms in Waterloo, and was a stay-at-home dad for 2 years. In 1984, Ken and Carolyn purchased the Dostal family farm. While farming, they grew vegetables to sell at local farmer’s markets for 40 years, operated Adolphs’ Nursery, and he was a devoted cattleman. Ken was a member of the Church of Promise and the American Legion. He was humble, faithful, loved his country, and most of all loved spending time with his grandkids. Ken died at the age of 71 on September 1, 2021, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo, following a sudden illness. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ken is survived by his wife; 2 sons, Darin (Jennifer) Adolphs of Stewartville, Minnesota and Brandon (Abby) Adolphs of Dysart; 2 brothers, Marvin (Delores) Adolphs of Parkersburg and Darrel (Lisa) Adolphs of Miles; a sister, Doris (Steve) Heerts of New Hartford; and 5 grandchildren, Ashlyn, Kristyn, Kendrick, Emery, and Alex. The funeral will be on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Church of Promise in rural Buckingham. The visitation will be on Monday, September 6, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer from 4 to 6 PM. The burial will be in the Geneseo Church Cemetery. Overton Funeral Home in Traer is handling the arrangements. www.overtonfuneralhomes.com