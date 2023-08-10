1943—2023

HUDSON—Kenneth (Ken) Anthony Dober, 80, of Hudson, IA, passed away on August 7, 2023, at Mayo Clinic in Rocherster, MN, after abrief illness.

Ken was born March 9, 1943, in Chicago, IL, grew up in Brookfield, IL, and graduated from Riverside Brookfield High School in 1962. He then attended Webster City Junior College, where he was on the state champion basketball team in 1963, before attending Morningside College (Class of ‘67), where he also starred on the basketball team getting to play against Phil Jackson at the University of North Dakota.

Ken taught for one year in Nebraska before going to Northeast Hamilton High School (1968-1977), then Hudson Community Schools starting in 1977 and retiring in 2000. He taught physical education and driver’s education at both schools and also served as a boys’ basketball coach, with his Hudson team winning the Class 1A championship in 1993. His coaching accomplishments were recognized when he was inducted into the Morningside College M Club in 1995 and the IHSAA Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame (with a record of 381-208 over 28 years).

Survivors include his daughter, Dana (Edward) Germick of Wynnewood, PA, and his two grandchildren, Eddie and Anya.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Linda (Scheppler) Dober, and his parents, Anton and Gertrude Dober.

Visitation will be 3:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, August 11 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo. Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12, at the Community Church of Hudson. Memorials may be directed to the Hudson Community Schools toward funding the basketball floor in the new gym. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family, 319-233-3146.