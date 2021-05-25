 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenneth John French
0 entries

Kenneth John French

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth John French

September 5, 1930-May 19, 2021

Kenneth John French, 90, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 19, at Friendship Village Med Center, following a brief illness. He was born September 5, 1930, in Grundy Center, son of Ernie and Susie (Ash) French. He married Alice Louise Miller on September 9, 1950. She died December 31, 2019.

Kenneth was a Lineman and then supervisor at Iowa Public Service / MidAmerican Energy, retiring in 1989 after 40 years of service. Kenneth loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting all his life. He took special pleasure working in his yard. Strangers often stopped by his house on Forest Ave. to admire his flowers and immaculate yard. He and Alice enjoyed camping together for more than 50 years which included weekends with friends and traveling with family.

Kenneth was preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; a brother, Edward and wife Kathy French; a sister Margaret and husband Wendell Hoekstra and a granddaughter Bethany French.

Survived by: three sons, Larry French, Matthew (Michele) French and Mark (Kimmy) French, all of Waterloo; two daughters, Sharan Kelley, of New Brockton, Ala. and Rachelle (David) Kirschman of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Stephanie (Chuck) Woodley of Dadeville, Ala, Jeremy Burton of Enterprise, Ala, Jennifer (Michael) Wohlgemuth of Omaha, Annie French of Des Moines, Katie (Jacob) Perez of Minneapolis, Jakob Kirschman of Denver, IA, Noah French, Tavi French and Isaac (Evelyn) French, all of Waterloo; seven greatgrandchildren, Alyvia Kirschman, Arabella Krause; Gavin, Haley, Kayla and Austin Wohlgemuth and Sylas French.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, at Unity Presbyterian Church (Hammond & Mitchell, Waterloo) with visitation one hour before the service.

Memorials: may be directed to Unity Presbyterian Church.

A live stream of the service will be broadcast on YouTube under Unity Presbyterian Church Waterloo, Iowa.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Bridging the Spanish language gap

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News