September 5, 1930-May 19, 2021

Kenneth John French, 90, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 19, at Friendship Village Med Center, following a brief illness. He was born September 5, 1930, in Grundy Center, son of Ernie and Susie (Ash) French. He married Alice Louise Miller on September 9, 1950. She died December 31, 2019.

Kenneth was a Lineman and then supervisor at Iowa Public Service / MidAmerican Energy, retiring in 1989 after 40 years of service. Kenneth loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting all his life. He took special pleasure working in his yard. Strangers often stopped by his house on Forest Ave. to admire his flowers and immaculate yard. He and Alice enjoyed camping together for more than 50 years which included weekends with friends and traveling with family.

Kenneth was preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; a brother, Edward and wife Kathy French; a sister Margaret and husband Wendell Hoekstra and a granddaughter Bethany French.