August 17, 1942-September 30, 2021

JESUP-Kenneth J. Nie, 79 years old, of Jesup, IA, died of natural causes, Thursday, September 30, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville

Visitation will be 4:00—7:00 p.m., Monday, October 4th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, where there will be a Catholic Order of Foresters rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services, Tuesday, at the church.

Memorials will be directed to the church and the Bosco School System.

Kenneth Joseph Nie was born August 17, 1942, at home in rural Black Hawk County, the son of Roger Nie and Elvira (Olinger) Nie. He graduated from Don Bosco Catholic High School with the class of 1960. He was united in marriage to Janet Eileen Zieser on September 6,1969, at St. Mary’s—Spencer Grove, in rural Benton County, IA. The family made their home on his family’s farm south of Jesup, IA, where they farmed and raised their family. He enjoyed working on the farm, going to auctions, and spending time with his family. Kenny was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet Nie of Jesup, IA; two sons, Duane(Pam) Nie of North Washington, IA, Brian(Patti) Nie of Jesup, IA; five grandchildren, Abby Kennady, Johnna, Colton, Aubrey; two brothers, Bernard(Diane) Nie of Maquoketa, IA, Allan(Teri) Nie of Jesup, IA; and one sister, Betty(Ray Kane) Taylor of Waterloo, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Eugene Nie (infancy) Raymond Nie (infancy) Raphael Nie (infancy) and Roland Nie; also two sisters, Marlene Taylor and Joanne Strayer.

Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements.