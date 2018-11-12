Try 1 month for 99¢
Kenneth Lowin

Kenneth Lowin

CEDAR FALLS — Kenneth J. Lowin, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Nov. 10, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born June 12, 1931, in Bloomfield, Neb., son of John and Dorothy (Bahr) Lowin. He married Audrey Barger on June 17, 1956, in Bloomfield, Neb.

He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953-1955. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1956. He worked as an engineer for John Deere for 34 years, retiring in 1990.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Mark of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Lynda Lowin of San Antonio, Texas; a grandson, William (Regan) Lowin of Grain Valley, Mo.; a great-granddaughter, Tayten Lowin; and two nephews, Bart (Simone) Lowin of Newnan, Ga., and Jon Lowin of Denver, Colo.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Jerome (Nadine) Lowin.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St Paul Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with a luncheon following. Visitation will be for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. An additional funeral service will be later this week at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Lindy, Neb., with burial in Bloomfield Cemetery, Bloomfield, Neb. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Kenn was a faithful, caring person who served his community and church in many capacities and was devoted to St. Paul Lutheran Church and his family. He was an avid fisherman and stamp collector and loved traveling with his wife of 62 years. He will be greatly missed.

Celebrate
the life of: Kenneth J. Lowin (1931-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments