CEDAR FALLS — Kenneth J. Lowin, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Nov. 10, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born June 12, 1931, in Bloomfield, Neb., son of John and Dorothy (Bahr) Lowin. He married Audrey Barger on June 17, 1956, in Bloomfield, Neb.
He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953-1955. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1956. He worked as an engineer for John Deere for 34 years, retiring in 1990.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Mark of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Lynda Lowin of San Antonio, Texas; a grandson, William (Regan) Lowin of Grain Valley, Mo.; a great-granddaughter, Tayten Lowin; and two nephews, Bart (Simone) Lowin of Newnan, Ga., and Jon Lowin of Denver, Colo.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Jerome (Nadine) Lowin.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St Paul Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with a luncheon following. Visitation will be for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. An additional funeral service will be later this week at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Lindy, Neb., with burial in Bloomfield Cemetery, Bloomfield, Neb. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Kenn was a faithful, caring person who served his community and church in many capacities and was devoted to St. Paul Lutheran Church and his family. He was an avid fisherman and stamp collector and loved traveling with his wife of 62 years. He will be greatly missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.