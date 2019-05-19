Kenneth J. Koupal

(1936-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Kenny James Koupal, 82, died Tuesday, May 14, at Western Home Community’s Deery Suites in Cedar Falls.
He was born Nov. 1, 1936, in Wagner, S.D., son of Emil and Agnes (Hron) Koupal. He married Erna Baumgartner on Aug. 16, 1957, at the Lutheran Church in Elgin
He attended high school in Reinbeck. After high school, he went to work full-time for Smitty’s Tire & Appliances. He then served in the U.S. Army for two years in Fort Riley, Kan. He returned to work at Smitty’s where he eventually became part owner. After 42 years of working, he retired then drove bus for the Cedar Falls Community School District for 14 years.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Kendra (Tom) Paige of Waterloo and Tracey (Matt) Kopecky of Holmen, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Michael (Deserae) Paige of Cedar Rapids, Andrew (Diana) Paige of Waterloo, Anna (David) Conrad of Aplington, Rachel (Chris Fogerty, fiance) Paige of Redmond, Wash., Taylor Kopecky of Eau Claire, Wis., Caitlin Kopecky of La Crosse, Wis., and Carson Kopecky of Holmen, Wis.; five great-grandchildren, Lucas, Zoey, Penny, Nicholas, and Felicity; a sister-in-law, Wanda Koupal of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his brother, Sylvan.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Worship Center, Cedar Falls, with burial in the Reinbeck Cemetery following the luncheon. Military rites by Reinbeck American Legion Post 242. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to the church, Cedar Valley Hospice or to the family.
Kenny had an artistic flair and enjoyed drawing and woodworking in his workshop. He also enjoyed fishing. One of his hobbies was hunting for and picking up items to bring home, fix and sell. He was very organized and knew where to find anything and everything in his workshop.
