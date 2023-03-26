September 22, 1939-March 22, 2023

JESUP-Kenneth J. Kerkove, 83 years old, of Jesup, IA, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at MercyOne – Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, IA.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA. Burial will be at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Independence, IA.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m., Monday, March 27, at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Visitation will continue for an hour before services, Tuesday, at the church.

Kenneth Joseph Kerkove was born September 22, 1939, in Independence, IA, the son of Raymond John Kerkove and Helen Marie (Habben) Kerkove. He graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1958. On January 2, 1960, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Ann Weber at St. John Catholic Church in Independence, IA. Kenny worked for Waterloo Wood Bearing Company in Waterloo, IA, for 15 years. He then worked as a machinist for John Deere for 28 years before retiring in 2003. Kenny was a member of UAW Local 838 as well as St. Athanasius Catholic Church.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn Kerkove of Jesup; one daughter, Deb (Kurt) Miller of Independence; two sons, Mark (Chom Hwa) Kerkove of Hiawatha, IA, Doug (Benni) Kerkove of Jesup; three grandchildren; one great granddaughter; five step grandchildren; eight step great grandchildren; one brother, James “Jim” Kerkove of Jesup; and one sister, Janice (Gary) Sagers of Asbury, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Laurence Kerkove, Ralph “Red” Kerkove, Robert Kerkove; and one sister, Marlene Ohl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Athanasius School Refacing Project.

Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements.