November 17, 1949—April 15, 2021

DUNKERTON—Kenneth J. Kass, 71 years old of rural Dunkerton, IA, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.

Private family funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church – Barclay, rural Dunkerton, with burial in the church cemetery. Friends are welcome to join with the family at the cemetery for the burial.

Public visitation will be Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. Memorials will be directed to the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA; St. Francis Catholic Church, Dunkerton and other charities.