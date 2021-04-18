November 17, 1949—April 15, 2021
DUNKERTON—Kenneth J. Kass, 71 years old of rural Dunkerton, IA, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.
Private family funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church – Barclay, rural Dunkerton, with burial in the church cemetery. Friends are welcome to join with the family at the cemetery for the burial.
Public visitation will be Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. Memorials will be directed to the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA; St. Francis Catholic Church, Dunkerton and other charities. Face coverings and social distancing will be expected. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
Kenny Kass was born November 17, 1949, in Waterloo, IA the son of Arthur Charles Kass and Rosie Marie (Sadler) Kass. He began farming at a young age, a passion he continued throughout his life. On July 7, 1990, he was united in marriage to Charlene Hope Newlon at St. Francis Catholic Church – Barclay, rural Dunkerton. He was a member of the Waterloo Boy Collectors Club; Rumley Collectors Club: John Deere Two Cylinder Club; had served on the Board of Directors of Antique Acres; and was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church-Barclay. He enjoyed traveling around the country to numerous agriculture and tractor exhibitions.
Kenny is survived by two daughters, Kim Kass of Denver, IA, Jenny (Steve) Ferson of Denver, IA; two step-sons, Dave (Kimberly) DeBuhr of Waverly, IA, Luke Fettkether of Evansdale, IA; two step-daughters, Traci (Scott) Stillwell of Hampton, IA, Stephanie Fettkether of Cedar Falls, IA; 9 grandchildren, Stratton, Ashley and Hailey Ferson, Hope (Garrett) Riley, Sam Spear, Nicholas Fettkether, Devon DeBuhr, Logan Fettkether and Bodie Turner; also one sister, Colleen (Larry) Angen of Dunkerton, IA. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Charlene Kass.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.