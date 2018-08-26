Kenneth J. Brower

(1927-2018)
WATERLOO -- Kenneth Jacob Brower, 90, of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 20, at NorthCrest Specialty Care of cancer.
He was born Dec. 4, 1927, in Aplington, son of Riekus and Gertrude Neymeyer Brower. He married Ruth Ferris on Aug. 16, 1952.
He graduated from Aplington High school, joined the Navy and then graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1955. He taught school at Rembrandt, Iowa, for five years and then graduated with his MA from the University of Northern Iowa. He was an instructor at UNI and then was a teacher in the Waterloo Community Schools, teaching industrial technology for 23 years.
Survived by: his wife; a sister, Ruth of Santa Barbara, Calif.; two nephews, Steven Peters and Eric Peters; two nieces, Barbara Eshake and Jean Bartholomew; and a special friend, Lyle Harms.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Bob; a sister, Carol Jespersen; two nephews, David Brower and Robert Brower Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Beverly Bach.
Services: There will be no services per his request. He will be cremated and buried in the North English Cemetery in North English.
Memorials: may be directed to Hospice at NorthCrest, 2001 Heath St., Waterloo 50703.
Ken loved traveling with Ruth, and fishing and hunting with friends. He had a delightful personality and could make people laugh. He loved life! And he was well loved, especially by Ruth, his soul-mate and wife for 66 years.
