Kenneth Hussey

(1938-2019)
WATERLOO — Kenneth “Ken” E. Hussey, 81, of Waterloo, died Monday, July 22, at UnityPoint Heath-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born April 21, 1938, in Iowa City to Willis and Bertha Carney. At the age of 8, he was adopted by Court and Agnes (Christensen) Hussey. He married Alyce Benham on Jan. 21, 1959, in Waterloo.
Ken graduated from Teachers College High School in 1956 and then entered the U.S. Navy, serving for four years. He furthered his education by taking courses in welding and electrical at Hawkeye Tech. He was employed as a welder with John Deere in Waterloo, retiring in 1998. He was a member of Waterloo Masonic Lodge No. 105 A.F. & A.M.
Survived by: his wife; four daughters, Deb (Steve) Lenguadoro of Holland, Annie (Dave) Byford of Ackley, Denise Krull of Allison and Lisa (John) Mathis of Mount Auburn; 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lonnie (Terry) Carney of Atkins, Keith Carney, and Allen Carney of California; and two sisters, Betty Miller of Surprise, Ariz., and Patty Rogers of Brandon; and his dog, Jake.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a grandson; a great-granddaughter; and three brothers, Bob, Don and Terry.
Celebration of Life: from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Through the years, he was known as “Pa” to the many children he and Alyce fostered. Ken enjoyed spending his time fishing, camping, reading and watching Westerns. He also enjoyed occasionally donating to the casino. Spending time with his family was something Ken greatly loved. He lived life to the fullest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.