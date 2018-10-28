Kenneth Garetson Sr.

(1934-2018)
LAMONT --- Kenneth R. 'Bimbo' Garetson Sr., 84, of Lamont, died at home Friday, Oct. 26, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Fayette County, son of Glen M. Garetson Sr. and Dorothy (Tyler) Garetson. He married Audrey DeWitte on Aug. 6, 1954, in Arlington.
Kenny graduated from Lamont High School in 1952. He was employed by Jens Oelsen Construction Co. of Waterloo and farmed near Lamont.
Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Kristine (Tom) McIntee of Williamsburg and Kathleen (Jerry) Vorland of Cedar Falls; a son, Keith Garetson of Renwick; his daughter-in-law, Julie Garetson of Nichols; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Charlotte Manchester; and a son, Kenneth R. Garetson Jr.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Arlington Church of Christ, Arlington. Visitation will be for two hours prior to services at the church. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family
Online condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Kenny was truly a loving husband and father to his family, who will miss his sage advice. He was proud of his family, the buildings he built while working construction in Waterloo and Dubuque, and of his farm. Kenny could walk into a room knowing no one and leave knowing everyone.
