Try 1 month for 99¢
Kenneth Garetson Sr.

Kenneth Garetson Sr.

(1934-2018)

LAMONT --- Kenneth R. 'Bimbo' Garetson Sr., 84, of Lamont, died at home Friday, Oct. 26, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Fayette County, son of Glen M. Garetson Sr. and Dorothy (Tyler) Garetson. He married Audrey DeWitte on Aug. 6, 1954, in Arlington.

Kenny graduated from Lamont High School in 1952. He was employed by Jens Oelsen Construction Co. of Waterloo and farmed near Lamont.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Kristine (Tom) McIntee of Williamsburg and Kathleen (Jerry) Vorland of Cedar Falls; a son, Keith Garetson of Renwick; his daughter-in-law, Julie Garetson of Nichols; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Charlotte Manchester; and a son, Kenneth R. Garetson Jr.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Arlington Church of Christ, Arlington. Visitation will be for two hours prior to services at the church. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington, is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family

Online condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Kenny was truly a loving husband and father to his family, who will miss his sage advice. He was proud of his family, the buildings he built while working construction in Waterloo and Dubuque, and of his farm. Kenny could walk into a room knowing no one and leave knowing everyone.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kenneth Garetson Sr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments