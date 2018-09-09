Kenneth G. Richard

(1945-2018)
WATERLOO — Kenneth Glenn Richard, 72, of Sequin, Texas, formerly of Waterloo and Strawberry Point, died Aug. 26.
He was born Sept. 2, 1945, in Ames to Glenn and Doris Richard. On Jan. 3, 1970, he married Barbara Ann Kent.
He joined the Army National Guard of Iowa and Reserves of the Army in 1966. He graduated in 1970 from Upper Iowa University with a B.S. degree in history and education. In 1971, Ken’s career in education began at Starmont High School as the head football coach and P.E. teacher. In the mid-1980s he worked for New York Life in Waterloo. He then returned to coaching football for Monmouth (Ill.) College. He relocated to Seguin in 2003.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Lisa Glidewell and her husband Joseph Dudley, Michelle Richard and her husband Angel F. Rosa and Laura McCollough; his grandchildren, Brandon Clark and Nathan Glidewell, Lauren, Miles and Avery McCollough; a brother, Mike Richard; two sisters, Deanne Jacobs and Susan Lloyd; a brother-in-law, Dale Lloyd; a sister-in-law, Susan Kent; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a grandson, Jeremy Jon Clark.
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at First United Methodist Church in Seguin.
Condolences may be left at http://www.treshewell.com/obituary/kenneth-richard.
Ken forgave easily, loved unconditionally, and made friends wherever he went. For him, the golf course was where he felt most at peace. The rules of the game were his philosophy to live by in work and play.
