Kenneth G. Johnson

July 26, 1936-November 24, 2020

Kenneth “Kenny” Glenn Johnson, age 84, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of George H. and Johannah (Johnson) Johnson on July 26, 1936, rural Parkesburg, Iowa. He received his education and graduated from the Aplington High School in 1954 and continued his education at Wartburg College in Waverly, IA for a short time. Kenny worked with his uncle at the Butler County Court House, Heine Implement, and Steege Ford in Parkersburg. He served in the United States Army from 1958 – 1960 in Texas and Germany and was honorably discharged. He returned home and lived in Parkersburg with his mother.

On December 10, 1963, Kenny was united in marriage with Janet Elaine DeGroot at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. The couple made their home on a farm south of Parkersburg where they raised cattle, hogs, sheep and ponies. He also drove DX tank wagon until 1983, worked 10 years at Parkersburg Lumber and continued farming.