Kenneth G. Fischer

Kenneth Fischer

Kenneth G Fischer, 93, died Feb. 27th at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Kenneth was a World War II navy veteran and a bricklayer for 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine, daughter Linda and daughter Debbra. Survived by daughter Cindy.

There will be a celebration of life Sunday, May 19th from 12:00—3:00 at his home 745 Knoll Ave., Waterloo.

Celebrate
the life of: Kenneth G. Fischer
