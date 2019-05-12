Kenneth G Fischer, 93, died Feb. 27th at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
Kenneth was a World War II navy veteran and a bricklayer for 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine, daughter Linda and daughter Debbra. Survived by daughter Cindy.
There will be a celebration of life Sunday, May 19th from 12:00—3:00 at his home 745 Knoll Ave., Waterloo.
