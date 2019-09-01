(1955-2019)
EVANSDALE — Kenneth Gayle Einfelt Jr., 63, of Evansdale, died Monday, Aug. 26, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born Dec. 19, 1955, in Waterloo, son of Kenneth Gayle Sr. and Mariam Evelyn Burk Einfelt. He married Barbara Henn on April 5, 1975, in Waterloo.
He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1974. Ken worked in the foundry at John Deere, retiring in 1999 after 30 years of service. He was a member of Linden United Methodist Church, Waterloo.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Korey (Kim) of Evansdale; a daughter, Kassandra (Jason Peterson) Einfelt of Waterloo; his mother, of Waterloo; a brother, Kevin of Waterloo; a sister, Karen (Brian) Petersen of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Charles (Tori Hubrig) Medina, Kenny (Nitka Green) Einfelt IV, Lily Einfelt, Korinn Einfelt, Kendyll Einfelt and Patrick Einfelt; a great-grandchild, Indigo Medina and one on the way; and six nephews.
Preceded in death by: his father; and a son, Kenneth Einfelt III.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with burial in Hillside Cemetery-Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
He was an avid old car enthusiast, amateur chef (he loved cooking), and he loved his dogs, Diesel, Zeus, Boomer and Lucky.
