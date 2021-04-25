February 9, 1936–March 19, 2021
Kenneth (Ken) Hare, 85, passed into his heavenly home March 19, 2021 at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa, AZ.
Kenneth Floyd Hare was born February 9, 1936 in Waterloo, IA, the son of Floyd Lawrence & Mabel Louise (Clue) Hare. He attended school in Waterloo, Iowa graduating from Orange High in 1954. After high school he attended college for 1 1/2 years then enlisted in the US Army where he served for 3 years. He returned to Waterloo accepting a 5-year apprenticeship in Metal Pattern Making at John Deere Co.
Kenneth was united in marriage to Virginia Lea Mortimer from Wisconsin on June 10, 1961 in Rochester, MN. In a few years they decided to share their lives & adopted 3 children, Charles, Virgil & Jennifer. A joy and love never ending.
Ken worked in the Job Shops in the Quad Cities area for 10 years. Back to John Deere in Waterloo where he retired after 24 years on September 1, 1998. During that time, he served on the executive board of the Pattern Makers Union, later becoming the Business Manager of the Union. He served 4 years as Assistant State Director of NE Iowa for the Iowa State Good Sam Club. Then being the State Director of the Club for 4 years. Many years enjoying the RVing lifestyle in the motorhome visiting many states & events.
He lived his life honoring Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. Was instrumental in helping start 2 churches in Moline, IL & Davenport, IA. He enjoyed & loved his family, taking them traveling & camping, playing many games & expert at putting puzzles together. After retiring he spent his winters in Mesa, AZ.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Charles of Grand Junctions, IA & Virgil of Iowa City, IA; a daughter, Jennifer of Mesa, AZ; 2 granddaughters, Zoe & Chloe Le; one great-grandson, Jaymison of Mesa, AZ; 2 sisters-in-law, Margaret Olson & Julie Hare; and many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Velma Purdy & Marilyn Spear; brothers, Lawrence & Robert; brothers-in-law, James Olson, Edward Spear & Elwin Purdy; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Hare.
