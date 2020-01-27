Kenneth F. Schmitz

(1936-2020)
OSSIAN — Kenneth Frank Joseph Schmitz, 83, of Arkadelphia, Ark., and formerly of Ossian, died Thursday, Jan. 23, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Ark.
He was born Nov. 21, 1936 in Decorah, son of Philip Allen and Florence Antionette (Miller) Schmitz. He graduated from St. Francis de Sales Catholic High School in 1954. Ken married Helen Jane Donlon on Jan. 12, 195, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader.
Ken joined his father, Philip, in the family business at Schmitz Furniture, Floorcovering and Funeral Home in 1956., moving to Waukon where he managed Schmitz Furniture Store from 1964 to 1967. The family moved to Clinton for seven years where Ken worked at various jobs. The family then moved back to Ossian and Ken and his family operated the family business in Ossian from 1973 until 1989. Ken and Jane then moved to Arkadelphia, Ark. where Ken worked for Hardman Lumber from July 1, 1989, until he retired on Dec. 31, 2016.
Survivors: his wife; eight children, Maureen Nesvik of Arkadelphia, Ark., Michael Schmitz of Arkadelphia, Ark., Phil (Pam) Schmitz of Sioux Falls, S.D., Paul Schmitz of Oelwein, Kevin Schmitz of Davenport, Kent (Diane) Schmitz of St. Joseph, Minn., Lisa (Matt) Beecher of Davenport, and Linda (Michael) Raines of Arkadelphia, Ark.; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lou Uhlenhake of Ossian; a sister-in-law, Sharon Schmitz of Clinton; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents; several grandchildren; a brother, Karl Schmitz Sr.; a sister, Karen Hemesath; and two brothers-in-law, Ivan Uhlenhake and Jack Hemesath.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, where there will be 3:30 p.mm. K.C. rosary by the Ossian Knights of Columbus Council 2073, and a Scripture service at 6:30 p.m., and for one hour before the service at the church. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Arkadelphia, Arkansas at a later date.
Memorials: A memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
