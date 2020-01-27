Kenneth F. Schmitz

Ken joined his father, Philip, in the family business at Schmitz Furniture, Floorcovering and Funeral Home in 1956., moving to Waukon where he managed Schmitz Furniture Store from 1964 to 1967. The family moved to Clinton for seven years where Ken worked at various jobs. The family then moved back to Ossian and Ken and his family operated the family business in Ossian from 1973 until 1989. Ken and Jane then moved to Arkadelphia, Ark. where Ken worked for Hardman Lumber from July 1, 1989, until he retired on Dec. 31, 2016.