Kenneth F. Gaffney

August 11, 1938-January 10, 2021

CEDAR FALLS—Kenneth Francis Gaffney, 82, passed away Monday, Jan. 10th at Western Home Communities, Thuessen Cottage.

He was born August 11, 1938 in New Hampton, son of Harry and Delores (Brown) Gaffney. Ken worked at the Waterloo Courier as typesetter and printer, then an over the road truck driver, he then retired in 2001 from Goodwill. He was an active member of NRA, Pheasants Forever, as well as the ITW 349.

Survived by: four children: Deborah Gaffney, Jerry (Cindy) Gaffney, Mary (Dave) Connerley, and Angela Edgeton, all of Cedar Falls; a sister: Linda Thomas of Naperville, Il; and six grandchildren: Amy and Jared Connerley, Samantha and Hannah Gaffney, and Austin and Andrew Edgeton.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother: Bob Gaffney.

Private family services will be held Wednesday, January 13th at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 11 am, followed by an interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com