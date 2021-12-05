May 31, 1929-December 1, 2021
WATERLOO-Kenneth E. Lind, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics. He was born May 31, 1929, in Sioux City, Iowa, son of Christian & Kristine Lind. He married Beverly Hurt in 1957. Mr. Lind was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School; attended Colorado State College and the University of Northern Iowa (ISTC) and graduated with degrees in Industrial Technology and Earth Science. Kenneth was employed at the Aeronautical Chart & Information Center in St. Louis, MO, and later with the City of Waterloo as a City Planner and also with Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments in Waterloo. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War.
Survivors include: his wife; 1 sister, Ane Marie Krueger of Cedar Falls; and many other friends and family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul, Harry and John (in infancy).
Funeral Service and Military Honors for Kenneth will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gunflint Trail Historical Society of Grand Marais, MN.
