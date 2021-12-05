WATERLOO-Kenneth E. Lind, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics. He was born May 31, 1929, in Sioux City, Iowa, son of Christian & Kristine Lind. He married Beverly Hurt in 1957. Mr. Lind was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School; attended Colorado State College and the University of Northern Iowa (ISTC) and graduated with degrees in Industrial Technology and Earth Science. Kenneth was employed at the Aeronautical Chart & Information Center in St. Louis, MO, and later with the City of Waterloo as a City Planner and also with Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments in Waterloo. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War.