June 5, 1943—August 19, 2023

DENVER—Dr. Kenneth Dean McMains, 80, of Denver, IA, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA, surrounded by his beloved family members. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 27 from 1:00—5:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall; 161 E. Main St, Denver, Iowa 50622. A short program and military rites will be performed at 1:00 p.m.

Ken was born on June 5, 1943 in Oskaloosa, IA., the son of Esther Marguerite (Butler) and Forrest Carl Knapp. His big brother and protector is Mel McMains. Being sharecroppers, the family moved often. They resided in Barnes City, Waterloo, Finchford and the Shell Rock areas.

In 1961, Ken graduated from East High School in Waterloo and immediately joined the Navy, serving for six years. This is where his path to medicine began.

He trained in California at San Diego, Point Mugu, and Oakland. His training included running an ER and Dispensary then graduating in Neuropsychiatry. He was stationed on the island of Guam where he was Head Corpsman in the military hospital providing psychiatric care and periodic emergency room care. The facility was the only locked unit serving military personnel in the South Pacific. He had additional responsibilities to travel by boat through the Mariana Islands to collect and treat mentally ill citizens. He credits the Navy for giving him direction and finding his passion and purpose in life.

To become a medical doctor, Ken needed 15 additional years of education and clinical experience. He attended the University of Northern Iowa for his undergraduate degree, the University of Guadalajara for medical school, Rush University in Chicago for his residency, and Waterloo Family Practice for his specialty.

For 43 years, Ken provided care to patients through the Denver Family Practice Clinic and Allen Occupational Health. He grew The Denver Family Practice Clinic into four locations for care and had multiple partners in providing that care. Occupational Health grew from having one nurse to assist while sharing a room in the Emergency Department to having multiple locations and a large staff of medical providers to meet the needs of patients from Northeast Iowa. As his health declined, he retired at the age of 76.

His leadership, teaching, and clinical skills served him well through life. In conjunction with his practice, he was an adjunct professor with the University of Iowa in training occupational medicine residents within his clinic. Physicians from the Waterloo Family Practice program and first year university medical students (MECCO) did rotations through his clinic for observation and training. He was Chairman of the Board for the University of Iowa Residency Program in recruiting, selecting and evaluating physicians in residency. He served on the board for the Central States Occupational and Environmental Medicine Association (CSOEMA).

When not practicing medicine, Ken loved spending time outdoors around his property, working on crossword puzzles, keeping up with current events and reading the latest medical research. He also loved spending time with family, whether it be sitting around the table playing cards, catching up with his children and grandchildren, or sharing fascinating stories. After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling the country in their RV to see their children and grandchildren. He especially looked forward to online weekly card games with his children playing Up and Down the River.

Ken was preceded in life by his mother, Esther and stepfather Forrest Knapp. He is survived by his older brother, Melvin (Kathy) McMains and their daughters, Kimberly (Mark) Reesink and Lindsay (Carson) Williams; his ex-wife Louise (Eriksen) McMains of 24 years; his wife Cristina “Tina” Johari of 23 years; daughters, Melissa (Jason) Hollis, Sarah (Rob) Sablich and daughters, Danielle (Devin) Wreck, Gina, Lexi and Tori; great-granddaughter, Ariana; Stephanie McMains (Keith Gazzolo) and daughter Ronin; Roshia Johari (Rick McGinnis) and children: Nathaniel, Qayden, Sarina, Naomi and Gabriel; Johann (Gina) Johari and children Qellen, Landon and Calista; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law Jim and Mary Gamerdinger; Brother in Laws: Ted (Angie) Gamerdinger, Tim (Lori) Gamerdinger, Tony (Kerri) Gamerdinger, Terry (Judy Gamerdinger, Tom (Sharri) Gamerdinger, Jon (Dawn) Gamerdinger, Jamie (Jen) Gamerdinger; Sister-in-Laws: Teresa (Rick) Deardoff, Lisa (Larry) Spencer, Julie (Brian) Rottinghaus, Susie (Mike) Scott; and 71 nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to his friends and colleagues at UnityPoint Hospital for the care and compassion he received. Special thanks to Ted Gamerdinger for his priceless assistance and support.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to your favorite charity.