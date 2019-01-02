Try 1 month for 99¢
Kenneth D. Pollock

Kenneth D. Pollock

(1937-2018)

DENVER -- Kenneth Dale Pollock, 81, of Denver, died Saturday, Dec. 29, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born April 6, 1937, in New Hartford, son of John Martin and Martha (Shelton) Gibbs. He was adopted Aug. 30, 1949, by Cecil and Marie (Babbitt) Pollock. On Sept. 14, 1958, he married Brenda Griese in Denver.

Kenny graduated from Denver High School in 1956. He was called from the Army Reserves to active duty 1956 until 1958. He was employed at John Deere, retiring after 34 years, and he also farmed for more than 40 years in the Denver area. Kenny was a member of St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield, Denver American Legion, Post 653 and the PTO Club.

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Todd (Sheila) Pollock of Mount Vernon and Trent (Tina) Pollock of Denver; three daughters, Tammy (Randy) Bakken of Cedar Falls, Tonja (Michael) Johnson of Parker, Colo., and Tia Manchester of Evansdale; 10 grandchildren, Kegan (Sarah) Bakken, Jarek (Jill) Bakken, Kyran Johnson, Riley Pollock, McKenna Pollock, Ireland Pollock, Sayre Pollock, Si'le Pollock, Indya Beaman and Zadyn Manchester; three great-grandchildren, Jovie, Asher and Everly Bakken; two brothers, Richard and James Gibbs; and by a sister-in-law, Karen Shelton.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his adopted parents; 10 brothers, Frank, Harold, Marvin, Robert, Melvin, Donald and Eugene Shelton, Roy, John and Jack Gibbs; and five sisters, Lorain and Alice Shelton, Mabel Brown, Vera Bast and Barbara Hay.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield, rural Denver, with burial in the church cemetery, and with military rites conducted by the Denver American Legion Post 653. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, Jan. 2, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also an hour prior the service on Thursday at the church. There will also be a gathering at the Denver American Legion with family and friends from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Memorials: may be directed to either St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield, Cedar Valley Hospice or Denver Sunset Home.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kenny enjoyed fishing, tractor pulling, Iowa Hawkeye sports and social hour with friends, but most especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kenneth D. Pollock
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments