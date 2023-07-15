April 6, 1940-July 9, 2023

Dr. Kenneth Bopp, 83 of Columbia, MO, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior July 9, 2023.

Ken was born April 6, 1940, in Waterloo, IA, to Clayton and Bernice (McMillan) Bopp. He started his education in a one-room schoolhouse. He graduated from Waterloo East High in 1958.

He married the love of his life, Marlene Gerdes, June 12, 1965, at Walnut Street Baptist Church.

Ken went on to receive his Bachelors from Northeast Missouri State, his Masters from Washington University-St. Louis, and his PhD from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Dr. Bopp’s expertise in Health Services Management spanned over five decades. Forty-one of those years were spent at the University of Missouri investing in the next generation of leaders, researching ways to improve patient care, and working with communities to promote success for the disadvantaged, especially children.

He lived out his faith and was an active member of Compass Evangelical Free Church.

Survived by his wife of 58 years; daughter, Shelley (Matt) Hoffman of Siloam Springs, AR; son, Ken (Jane) of Columbia, MO; sisters, Sally Bopp and Nancy (Jim) Burmeister, both of Waterloo; brother-in-law, A.C. (Susie) Gerdes of Hurst, TX; grandson, Jonathan (Sarah) Hoffman of Conway, AR; granddaughter, Laura (Josh) Fritz of Siloam Springs, AR; and six great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Locke on 4th, 1519 W. 4th St., Waterloo, Iowa.

Graveside Service at 10:00 AM, Monday July 17, 2023, at Mt. Vernon Evangelical Cemetery (Mt. Vernon Township), West Mt. Vernon Rd. and Wagner Rd., Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Coyote Hill Foster Care Services at coyotehill.org or Compass Evangelical Free Church at compassefc.com.

Condolences may be left at LockeFuneralServices.com