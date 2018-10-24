NASHUA — Kenneth Douglas ‘Moose’ Clark, 68, of Nashua, formerly of Prairie City, died at home Saturday, Oct. 20.
He was born July 30, 1950, in Prairie City, son of Kenneth and Virginia (Naisbitt) Clark. He married Susan Hibbing on May 30, 1992, in Denison.
He graduated from Prairie City High School in 1968. Moose was employed at Parsons in Newton, which later became Bantam Koehring, working as a welder for the company. He later took a welding position for Terex at the Waverly plant. Moose welded for many years until he moved to an assembly position with the company. During his time at Terex, Moose served as the UAW President of the local 411, and as a Union Steward. He retired from Terex after 35 years of employment.
Survived by: his wife; a sister, Deb (Jeff) Jones of Prairie City; three nieces, Dani (Jeff) Elder and their children Ellery, Eli, and Everett of Altoona, Desiree (Stephen) Solomon and their children Taylor and Landon of Nevada and Erica Jones of Ankeny; and two dogs, Breeze and Rudy.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Visitation: Friends may greet the family from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 24, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home-Olson Chapel in Nashua. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Waveland Cemetery, Prairie City.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Northeast Iowa Food Bank or Unity Point Hospice.
Moose enjoyed golfing and fishing. He loved getting enthralled in a good novel, and was always up for a card game of any kind. Moose liked to play Scrabble against Suzi where there were always close battles. He also had a passion for photography.
