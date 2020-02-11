Kenneth Chudzinski

Ken was a 1966 graduate of Anamosa High School and served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War from 1967-69. He attended Kirkwood Community College and received a degree in environmental health care. He and his wife they lived in Fort Dodge, and Des Moines while Kenneth worked for the state of Iowa doing environment assessments. In 1975 they moved to Manchester, where he worked for the Department of Natural Resources. He accepted a position working for the city of Independence in 1980 as the wastewater treatment superintendent and remained there for over 30 years.