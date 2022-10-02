Kenneth Christian Olson

January 6, 1945-September 29, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Kenneth Christian Olson, 77, of rural Cedar Falls, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Ken was born January 6, 1945, in rural Osage, Iowa, the son of Oluf and Vera (Paulsen) Olson. From a young age he helped the family on the farm. He graduated from Denver High School in 1963. On March 16, 1968, he was united in marriage to Wilma Perry. To this union three children were born. Ken spent his whole life farming on the family farm.

Ken was a longtime member of Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver where he was active on the church council. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, reading historical books, and refurbishing classic tractors. Attending activities of his children and grandchildren was important to Ken. He thoroughly enjoyed conversing and telling stories with his retiree friends over a cup of coffee.

Ken was active within his community serving as a 4-H leader in Black Hawk County for many years and serving on the Denver School Board, Denver Savings Bank Board of Directors, and Farm Bureau Board.

Ken is survived by his wife, Wilma of Reinbeck, children; Angela (Kurt) Luhring of Grundy Center, Amy (Corey) Klemp of Jewell, and John (Cindy) Olson of Reinbeck, nine grandchildren; Landry, Kyah and Ellery Luhring, Avery and Logan Klemp and Mahayla, Tavia, Breeya and Jaylon Olson, two brothers; Harry (Nancy) Olson of Denver and Dennis Olson of Tripoli, one sister; Karen (Tom) Place of Janesville, and a brother-in-law, Jay (Marcia) Perry of Dewey, Arizona. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and a large extended family from Denmark. His parents precede him in death.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and for an hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 3, at the Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver with Rev. Craig Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul’s UCC Mt Vernon Township Cemetery, rural Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379