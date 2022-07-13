December 1, 1948-July 7, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Kenneth Charles Huhn, 73, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 1, 1948, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Kenneth Joseph and Thelma (Weber) Huhn. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri in 1970. On August 22, 1970, he was united in marriage to Joan Dawson in Creve Coeur, MO. He then earned his Juris Doctor degree at Rutgers University in 1973. Ken worked for John Deere for the duration of his career. From 1988 to 1996, he was the Manager of Industrial Relations in Waterloo. He retired as the Vice President of Global Labor Relations based in the Quad Cities.

During retirement, he enjoyed being with his grandchildren and attending their events, walking his dog, Sadie, and attending Mizzou athletic events, and St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

Ken is survived by his wife, Joan; father, Kenneth; brother, Richard (Janine); son Chad (Stacy) Huhn of Cedar Falls; and three grandchildren: Greta, Alexander, and Charles Huhn.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma, and son, David D. Huhn.

Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. The visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. until time of service. Memorials may be directed to the National Brain Tumor Society (https://braintumor.org). Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.