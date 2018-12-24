Try 1 month for 99¢
Kenneth Carl Behrens

(1930-2018)

CEDAR FALLS — Kenneth Carl Behrens, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Dec. 21, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born Oct. 31, 1930, in Cedar Falls, son of Carl H. and Maleta (Dick) Behrens. He married Marjorie Mae Johnson on April 5, 1955, at the Christian Reform Church in Parkersburg.

He was a 1948 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and attended the General Motors Institute in Flint, Mich. for auto dealer training. Kenneth served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for the family business, Behrens Buick, in Cedar Falls and retired Dec. 31, 1992, from the parts department at John Deery Motor Co.

Kenneth was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls and was a member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.

Survived by: his wife, Marjorie Behrens of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Nanci (Paul) Brietske of Cedar Falls; three sons, Bruce (Karen) Behrens of Altoona, Michael (Lori) Behrens of Bellevue and James (Christine) Behrens of Waverly; 14 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Dale Behrens; two sisters, Dorothy Sweet and Margaret Behrens; and a grandson, Blake Wilson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at St. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and also for an hour before services Thursday at the church.

Memorials: in lieu of flowers, may be directed to the church or UnityPoint Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Kenneth Carl Behrens
