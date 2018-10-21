WATERLOO — Kenneth Charles Thompson, 75, of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 19, at home.
He was born July 15, 1943, in Waterloo, son of Charles and Dorothy (Brown) Thompson. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1961. Ken was married to Constance Mejia in Fillmore, Minn., in 1962. They were later divorced.
Ken served in the Iowa National Guard and worked for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad in Waterloo.
Survivors: a son, Brian (Teri) Thompson of Evansdale; a daughter, Karen Place of Waterloo; two brothers, Roger (Becky) Thompson of Waterloo and Dale (Mari) Thompson of Maple Grove, Minn.; an aunt, Arlene Netty of Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; six grandchildren, Nick (Alexis Ferguson) Place of Waterloo, Nathan Place of Council Bluffs, Timmy (Bree) Place of Waterloo, John Thompson of Washington, Iowa, Mike Thompson of Minneapolis, Minn., and Meghan Thompson of Tampa, Fla.; and six great-grandchildren, Tea’Anna, Mady, Harper, Ayden, Brycen, Payten, with one more great-grandson due in December.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Jeanie Thompson.
Graveside services: Will be Friday at Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.
Memorials: To the family.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com
He enjoyed cooking but his true passion was sports! He was an avid golfer his whole life and achieved a hole-in-one while golfing in Waterloo. Ken enjoyed watching all manner of sports, but especially the Chicago Black Hawks, Bulls, Bears and Cubs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.