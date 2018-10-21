Try 1 month for 99¢
Kenneth Thompson

Kenneth Thompson

WATERLOO — Kenneth Charles Thompson, 75, of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 19, at home.

He was born July 15, 1943, in Waterloo, son of Charles and Dorothy (Brown) Thompson. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1961. Ken was married to Constance Mejia in Fillmore, Minn., in 1962. They were later divorced.

Ken served in the Iowa National Guard and worked for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad in Waterloo.

Survivors: a son, Brian (Teri) Thompson of Evansdale; a daughter, Karen Place of Waterloo; two brothers, Roger (Becky) Thompson of Waterloo and Dale (Mari) Thompson of Maple Grove, Minn.; an aunt, Arlene Netty of Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; six grandchildren, Nick (Alexis Ferguson) Place of Waterloo, Nathan Place of Council Bluffs, Timmy (Bree) Place of Waterloo, John Thompson of Washington, Iowa, Mike Thompson of Minneapolis, Minn., and Meghan Thompson of Tampa, Fla.; and six great-grandchildren, Tea’Anna, Mady, Harper, Ayden, Brycen, Payten, with one more great-grandson due in December.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Jeanie Thompson.

Graveside services: Will be Friday at Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Memorials: To the family.

Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com

He enjoyed cooking but his true passion was sports! He was an avid golfer his whole life and achieved a hole-in-one while golfing in Waterloo. Ken enjoyed watching all manner of sports, but especially the Chicago Black Hawks, Bulls, Bears and Cubs.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kenneth C. Thompson (1943-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments