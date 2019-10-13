(1942-2019)
WATERLOO — Kenneth C. Miller, 76, of Panama City, Fla., died Monday, Oct. 7, in a Pensacola Hospital in Florida.
He was born Nov. 27, 1942, to Carl Miller and Lois Struve Miller in Benton County. On March 21, 1964, he married Cynthia Rahn.
He was a 1961 graduate of La Porte City schools and graduated from University of Iowa with a chemical engineer degree in 1968. He served a military career in the U. S. Air Force as a pilot and with the drone program before retiring in 1992. He was an active member in Parker United Methodist Church in Panama City .
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Randall Miller of Monument, Colo., and Michael Miller of Tallahassee, Fla.; a daughter, Andrea (Jon) Mahler of Lynn Haven, Fla.; four grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Burr of Orlando, Fla., and Janet Sproule of La Porte City.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: are pending in Panama City.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
