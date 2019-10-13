{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth C. Miller

Kenneth C. Miller

(1942-2019)

WATERLOO — Kenneth C. Miller, 76, of Panama City, Fla., died Monday, Oct. 7, in a Pensacola Hospital in Florida.

He was born Nov. 27, 1942, to Carl Miller and Lois Struve Miller in Benton County. On March 21, 1964, he married Cynthia Rahn.

He was a 1961 graduate of La Porte City schools and graduated from University of Iowa with a chemical engineer degree in 1968. He served a military career in the U. S. Air Force as a pilot and with the drone program before retiring in 1992. He was an active member in Parker United Methodist Church in Panama City .

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Randall Miller of Monument, Colo., and Michael Miller of Tallahassee, Fla.; a daughter, Andrea (Jon) Mahler of Lynn Haven, Fla.; four grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Burr of Orlando, Fla., and Janet Sproule of La Porte City.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: are pending in Panama City.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments