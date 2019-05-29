{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth C. Knebel

Kenneth Knebel

(1946-2019)

INDEPENDENCE — Kenneth C. Knebel, 72, of rural Independence, formerly of Jesup, died Monday, May 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, of cancer.

He was born June 22, 1946, at St. Francis Hospital, Waterloo, son of Ralph and Goronia “Gonie” (Nolte) Knebel. On June 12, 1971, he married Janice Marie Seamann at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. She preceded him in death.

He was a 1964 graduate of Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville. Kenneth worked in manufacturing at John Deere for 33 years; retiring July 30, 1998. He was a member of the United Auto Workers Union 848.

Survived by: his children, Debora (Chris) Whitman of Independence and Rod Knebel of West Des Moines; two granddaughters, Shayanne Marie and Dakota “Kota” Mae Whitman, both of Independence; and two brothers, Marvin Knebel of Florida, and Dennis Knebel of Santa Fe, N.M.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Reiff Family Center, Independence, with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the funeral home.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Kenneth C. Knebel Memorial Fund at WCF Financial Bank, 305 First St. W., Independence 50644 or to the PKU Foundation at www.pkufoundation.com/donate.php.

Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.

Kenneth was an avid reader and was known to read the paper every day. He enjoyed taking care of his property and was proud of how his lawn looked. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and watching his granddaughters grow up.

