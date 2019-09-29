Kenneth C. Diemer

(1935-2019)
SUMNER — Kenneth Carl Diemer, 84, of Sumner, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
He was born July 23, 1935, in Tigerton, Wis., son of the Rev. Herman and Marie (Arndt) Diemer. On June 2, 1957, he married Joyce Leyh at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. She died Nov. 28, 2010.
He graduated from Alpha High School in 1952, and later attended Wartburg College in Waverly. Kenneth and Joyce made their home on the Diemer family farm, rural Sumner. Kenneth was a life time farmer. He was a long time member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church-Richfield, where he was very active. He was also involved in Luther League, and was a member of Associated Milk Producers Inc. and the Fayette County Pork Producers. Kenneth remained on the farm until his recent move to Hillcrest.
Survived by: five children, Curt (Cindy) of Auburn, Ill., Jim (Christy) of Hawkeye, Dale (Cindy) of Sumner, Dana (Jim Sommers) of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jack of Castle Rock, Colo.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gerhard Diemer of Chicago; and a special friend, Eunice Niewoehner of Fredericksburg.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and his brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law, Joan Diemer, Max (Dorothy) Diemer, Marvin (Lois) Diemer, Doris (Doug) Daechsel, Paul (Ruth) Diemer, Ruth (Ralph) Gaede and Harold (Barbara) Diemer.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church-Richfield, with burial in Richfield Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. today, Sept. 29 at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, and for one hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed in Kenneth’s name to the Richfield Cemetery or St. Croix Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Kenneth and Joyce also enjoyed snowmobiling and were part of a group known as the Hiawatha Hilltoppers. Kenneth also enjoyed woodworking.
